Jazz musician Lee Konitz dies of coronavirus

The saxophonist who collaborated with Miles Davis on & # 39; Birth of the Cool & # 39; He passed away at the age of 92 after hiring Covid-19 in the midst of the global pandemic.

Jazz saxophonist Lee Konitz He has died at the age of 92 years after contracting the coronavirus.

The star, who worked with celebrities. Miles Davis On his album "Birth of the Cool," who died in a New York hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, his son Josh confirmed to National Public Radio in the United States.

Konitz was born in Chicago in 1927 and learned clarinet at age 11 before switching to alto saxophone, and finding fame by recording with Davis during his 1949 and 1950 sessions for what remains one of the most famous jazz albums of all. the times, "Birth of the Good Wave".

He also worked with close friends and fellow saxophonists. Charlie Parkeras well as gang leaders like Stan Kenton and Claude Thornhill, and he was still acting in his 90s. He toured Europe in 2018 and even played a special private concert on his 92nd birthday.

The jazz star is the second prominent Miles Davis contributor to die of coronavirus, as Davis's protégé. Wallace Roney, who won a Grammy for performances of his mentor's work, died earlier this month, at age 59.

Konitz is survived by two sons, Josh and Paul, and three daughters, Rebecca, Stephanie, and Karen.