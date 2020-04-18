Jazz musician Gregory Porter fears for his brother's life as he fights serious Covid-19 case

The star of & # 39; Liquid Spirit & # 39; reveals that he is anxious because one of his brothers is diagnosed with a very serious case of coronavirus in the midst of the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Jazz star Gregory Porter He fears for his brother's life as he fights a "very serious case" of the coronavirus.

The Grammy winner has seven siblings, one of whom, Lloyd, who owns a cafe in New York, revealed that one of his brothers is now in the Big Apple hospital battling the virus in a conversation with the British newspaper The Guardian.

"I am at home in California, but my brother is in the New York hospital with coronavirus, and his situation is very serious," he said. "So this is a very difficult time, very difficult. It is spring here, everything is beautiful outside and the flowers are coming out, yet many of my friends have died."

Explaining how he lost friends and was hit hard by the death of the jazz legend. Wallace Roney"Liquid Spirit" singer added: "There have been about four people from a club I worked at in Harlem, St Nick & # 39; s Pub (who have died). I was on a cruise with Wallace Roney recently. right in your face. "

To get past the block while caring for his brother, Gregory has been listening to uplifting songs.

"So musically, this is not the time for anything bad, aggressive or negative confrontation," he explained. "I am looking for beauty, elevation and answers.

"The late Bill withers, Stevie wonder, Sam Cookeand Nat king cole, that is the palette of sounds that sounds in my house. AND Donny Hathaway, John Coltrane, Hank Mobley – comforting, moving and moving music, both instrumental and lyrical. "