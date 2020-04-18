Is Chris Hemsworth shading Miley Cyrus with the comment by & # 39; Malibu & # 39 ;?

WENN

During a new interview, the & # 39; Thor: Ragnarok & # 39; star It sparks speculation that he makes some shady comments about the ex-wife of his little brother Liam Hemsworth's singer.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus& # 39; split apparently does Chris Hemsworth feel some kind of way about the singer. During a recent interview, the "Thor: Ragnarok"Star sparked speculation that he made some shady comments about his little brother's ex-wife.

Speaking about Liam's recent relocation to native Australia in an interview with News.com.au, Chris said: "I think he has. Did you see the cover of Men & # 39; s Health? I thought," He's not a kid. bad. Not bad ". "

The 36-year-old actor continued to praise his "fit" brother, "He's there training and keeping fit, and back in Australia doing his thing. I guess he lives in Australia. We got him out of Malibu!"

The last comment was quite unexpected, leading people to think that Chris was taking a subtle hit on Miley, who released a song titled "Malibu" in 2017. Also, Liam and the "Hannah Montana"Star lived in Malibu, CA before her divorce last summer.

Meanwhile, Liam previously spoke about the "stressful" period she's gone through after her divorce from Miley in the interview for her April issue of Men & # 39; s Health. "Over a long period of time, it was very stressful and it really blew me away," he admitted. Constantly under a microscope. "

Now, though, thankfully he feels more "balanced" and adds, "These days, I don't want to spend more time worrying about that sort of thing." He continued: "I remind myself what to appreciate now and enjoy every moment as much as possible, whether it's working or with my family or whatever I'm doing. I'm just trying to find something positive in everything and enjoy life as much as possible. possible."

Liam and Miley announced their separation in August 2019, and finalized their divorce in January. Miley is currently dating her fellow singer Cody Simpsonwhile Liam has also found love again and is now dating the 23-year-old Australian model Gabriella Brooks.