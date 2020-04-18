Instagram co-founders created a website to track state-by-state spread of COVID-19

Using data from the Covid Tracking Project, the co-founders of Instagram created a website to track the spread of COVID-19 state by state in the United States, Bloomberg news reported.

The website, RT.live, uses a statistic known in epidemiology as the effective reproduction number. It tracks the average number of people who get the virus from an infected person.

"We are trying to take what is a complex issue and reduce it to a simple number that anyone can see from home," said former Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom. Bloomberg.

The Covid Tracking Project, where RT.live gets its data, is an all-volunteer initiative that collects data from known trusted sources, such as public health authorities, and reports state-by-state details on the amount of COVID testing- 19 performed, whether positive or negative, the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths.

Systrom said Bloomberg The goal with RT.live was to help people better understand what the spread of the virus looks like locally.

He and fellow Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger left the company in 2018, six years after it was acquired by Facebook. Neither of them has experience in health or epidemiology, according to Bloomberg.