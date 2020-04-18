In Spain, a call to "free our children,quot; from the confinement of coronavirus

The blockade has probably hit low-income families especially hard, as many live in tight quarters.

Mafus Rohman and his wife, Samina, share a two-bedroom apartment with their 5-year-old twins, who sleep in one room, and an older family relative who sleeps in the other. Mr. Rohman runs a bar that was forced to close during closing and said he couldn't pay the rent this month.

"They keep asking what's going on," Rohman said in his apartment as the twins, Misha and Maliha, looked at color photos. "At least we are all together."

Children who may be at increased risk for long-term effects of the closure, said the psychiatrist Figuera, are those who were in therapy before the coronavirus crisis came.

Children with autism, for example, receive an exemption that allows them to go out with their parents, but some families say they have tried to keep them indoors to protect them.

"If I take him out and say no, we can't go to the park, no, we can't go to school, or he can't see his grandparents, it will collapse." Anais Sánchez said of her 8-year-old son, Odaï Abdeldayem, who has autism.

Mrs. Sánchez, 32, who was supposed to start a job as a school cook but lost her when the closing began, said she had to tell her son that "something bad,quot; was happening outside and that they couldn't get out of his apartment in La Trinitat Nova, one of the poorest neighborhoods in Barcelona.