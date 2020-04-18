Idiot doctor with a coronavirus "miracle cure,quot; accused of fraud – BGR

The California doctor claimed to have a "miracle cure,quot; for COVID-19.

Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley is charged with mail fraud after admitting that he illegally imported drugs from China and selling "treatment packages,quot; to patients.

There is no cure for the new coronavirus, and although vaccines and treatments are in development, nothing has been approved or made publicly available.

In the midst of a global health crisis like the coronavirus pandemic, we are all looking for answers. Listening to doctors' advice would seem like a good idea, but some medical professionals, such as Dr. Jennings Ryan Staley, are exploiting the situation for their own benefit. Staley now faces federal charges after falsely claiming he has a "miracle cure,quot; for COVID-19.

Staley sold his "cure," which he said was "100%" effective, from the Skinny Beach Med Spa in San Diego. I'm not a health expert, but looking for a cure for a viral pandemic at a place called Skinny Beach Med Spa already seems like a bad idea.

FBI agents appear to agree with that sentiment and began investigating Staley's claims. Undercover FBI agents posed as interested clients asking about the so-called "COVID-19 treatment package,quot; that was priced at $ 3,995.

So what kind of COVID-19 protection does a person get for the price of a used car? "Access to Dr. Staley, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin medications, and anti-anxiety treatments to help him avoid panic if necessary and help him sleep," according to the Justice Department report.

According to Staley, this combo will not only cure existing infections with COVID-19 but will also make a person immune "for at least 6 weeks,quot; if taken before contracting the virus. His claims are almost comical in nature, but he did not stop there.

"It is preventive and curative. It is hard to believe, it is almost too good to be true. But it is a remarkable clinical phenomenon." Staley said, "I've never seen anything like this in medicine for you to know. I really can't think of anything. That, you have a disease that literally goes away in hours."

He allegedly told the undercover agent that he was smuggling the drug hydroxychloroquine into the United States from China by mislabelling it as a sweet potato extract. The FBI did some research and found that Staley was slated to receive a shipment of "yam extract," which the FBI now plans to intercept.

Once the FBI revealed that it was investigating the doctor and his miracle spa, Staley changed her tone dramatically, telling agents that "it would be foolish,quot; for anyone to claim they have a cure for COVID-19. He denied having made those statements, but the damage had already been done.

So far, Staley has been charged with mail fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, as well as a fine. However, more charges may be on the way.

