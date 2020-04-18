I really couldn't learn about myself while dating Wilmer Valderrama

WENN / Ivan Nikolov / FayesVision

Discussing love, addiction, and survival on a new cover profile, the singer of & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; She admits that she and her ex-boyfriend were no longer in each other's lives.

Up News Info –

Demi lovato is offering insight into her past relationship with her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. Four years after calling it ends with the "NCIS"actor, hitmaker" Sorry Not Sorry "admitted that she was unable to learn about herself during their six-year romance.

Featured on the May cover of Harper & # 39; s BAZAAR, the 27-year-old shared her thoughts when asked about her ex's commitment to modeling Amanda Pacheco. "I am really happy for him and I wish him the best, but we are not in each other's lives, we have not spoken in a long time," he confessed at first.

Mitchie Torres from the movie series "Camp Rock" went on to notice the positive side of her current situation. "But I think I needed that because I needed to learn to be well on my own," he said. "When you go into a relationship with someone at that young age and then spend six years with someone, you really can't learn about yourself."

During the profile interview, the ex-girlfriend of Joe Jonas He has also talked about what he is really looking for in his suitors. "People always ask me: 'What is your type?' And I say: 'Have you seen my story?' There is no type," he explained. "He's just offline. I wish I could say, 'I'm only dating attractive people.' But not me."

Having identified herself as bisexual, the "Skyscraper" singer noted that she will not limit herself to a specific ideal. "When I imagine my life in the future, I'm not saying 'I'm looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children'. I think it could be a lot of fun sharing children with a woman," he said. "So I don't know what my future will be like and I'm open to anything."

While she's open to love, fans won't find her on the Raya dating app as she wouldn't be able to use the service again. "I just deleted it out of respect for the person I was with, then we broke up and went back to follow," he recalled, adding that the exclusive app rejected it. "And I thought, 'You know what? Okay. I don't need to be in this because I think I'm supposed to be alone right now.'