Hugh Jackman reveals that Scarlett Johansson played a role in Ryan Reynolds' fight

WENN

The actor famous for his portrayal of Wolverine in the & # 39; X-Men & # 39; movie series. opens in a new interview about what started his online war with the & # 39; Deadpool & # 39; star over a decade ago.

Up News Info –

Scarlett Johansson Apparently he was behind the trolling of a decade between Hugh jackman and Ryan Reynolds. When asked about the origin of his online enmity in a new interview, the actor famous for his portrayal of Wolverine in the "X-Men" movie series revealed how the then-wife of "dead Pool"The star played a role in it.

Speaking to The Daily Beast about the matter, the 51-year-old Hollywood actor initially claimed to be struggling to remember the details. "How did it start? It's been so long now," he started. "God, this is a classic sign that your enmity has been too long, where you don't even know why or how it started!"

The "Logan"Star recalled her first encounter with her enemy, noting that the latter was currently married to him."Black widow"actress". I met him in & # 39; Wolverine & # 39 ;, and I used to scan him because he was very close friends with Scarlett, and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he got to the set I thought: & # 39; Hey, I better know your best behavior here, buddy, because I'm looking at it, "he shared.

"And we started talking to each other that way, and then it all escalated with the 'Deadpool' thing and he called me and tried to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," said P.T. Barnum's "The best showman"added in fun.

Waking up Jackman was exactly what Reynolds tried to do a few days ago. When the "the Miserables"The actor took to Instagram to celebrate his 24 years of marriage to the actress / producer Deborra-Lee Furness with loving words, the "Green Lantern"Star scoffed at his romantic attempt by simply commenting," Hang in there, Deb. "

When asked if he was "planning a retaliatory attack" on the Reynolds coup, Jackman casually replied, "I am trying to limit it to five hours a day, planning a retribution." Claiming to have learned from his past experiences "that it becomes unhealthy if it's more than five hours of obsessions on how to get Ryan Reynolds," he added, "but five hours is good and healthy and it keeps me strong and ready." "