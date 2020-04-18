How Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday & # 39; & # 39; Stranger than usual & # 39; & # 39;

A birthday Victoria Beckham I will never forget.

Fashion designer and ex Spice girls member celebrated his 46th birthday like no other. Due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic, the star could not go out and celebrate with a big party.

However, that doesn't mean you haven't had a memorable birthday.

She passed it with her husband, David Beckhamand kids: Cross beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham. She explained that her son, Brooklyn beckham I couldn't join in the fun.

"It's my birthday. Maybe a weirder birthday than usual," she shared on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of herself. "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven as I miss @brooklynbeckham and all my family that I can't be with today."

She added, "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit for my playlist tonight!"