How Victoria Beckham celebrated her birthday & # 39; & # 39; Stranger than usual & # 39; & # 39;

A birthday Victoria Beckham I will never forget.
Fashion designer and ex Spice girls member celebrated his 46th birthday like no other. Due to the continued Coronavirus pandemic, the star could not go out and celebrate with a big party.
However, that doesn't mean you haven't had a memorable birthday.
She passed it with her husband, David Beckhamand kids: Cross beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham. She explained that her son, Brooklyn beckham I couldn't join in the fun.
"It's my birthday. Maybe a weirder birthday than usual," she shared on Instagram on Friday, along with a picture of herself. "But I am so thankful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven as I miss @brooklynbeckham and all my family that I can't be with today."
She added, "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit for my playlist tonight!"
For her birthday, the fashion magnate revealed that she took some fresh air and went for a bike ride with her closest and dearest.
Then he added: "Today I had the most special day."
The soccer legend also yelled at its protagonist.
"Happy birthday mom, we love you so much and we hope you have the most amazing day," shared David, with a photo of Victoria from her Spice Girls days.
The party will not slow down soon for the couple of a lifetime. They will make an appearance in the One world: together at home concert, bringing people together to spread love and support for essential workers on the front lines during this pandemic. Additionally, this special will assist with COVID-19 relief efforts.
