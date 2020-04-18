How Allen Iverson helped push Michael Jordan to participate in & # 39; The Last Dance & # 39; from ESPN

For years, the behind-the-scenes footage of the Bulls' 1997-98 championship season was left in a vault. A film crew was granted unprecedented access to follow the team that year, chasing a second mob before the dynasty fell apart, but anything captured from that final race couldn't be used without Michael Jordan's permission. , who took advantage of many opportunities to use the images after his retirement from basketball.

Now that "The Last Dance,quot; will premiere on Sunday night on ESPN, it's clear that a release has finally sparked Jordan's interest. So what changed your mind? Who should we thank for the arrival of this long-awaited documentary series?

It turns out that Allen Iverson deserves some credit.

"The Last Dance,quot; producer Mike Tollin told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne that he spoke to Jordan in June 2016, the same day that LeBron James and the Cavaliers were celebrating their incredible return to the NBA Finals with a parade. through the streets of Cleveland, and they had a rare opportunity to persuade him to give his blessing and participate in the documentary.

Part of the presentation included a list of production credits for Tollin and his company, Mandalay Sports Media. One title in particular proved to be the perfect closer: the 2014 documentary "Iverson,quot;.

From Shelburne:

"Then there is Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), there is Hank Aaron, there is & # 39; Varsity Blues & # 39 ;, there is & # 39; Coach Carter & # 39; and so on," Tollin said. "He's actually looking at all of them, and in the lower right corner is 'Iverson'. He says, 'Did you do that?' Tollin did not reply. Jordan repeated the question. Tollin wondered if this was going to work for or against him. Just like the time of the Cavaliers' championship parade that morning, it was impossible to tell. Tollin muttered a cautious "Yes,quot;. Jordan took off his glasses, looked up and said, "I saw that thing three times. It made me cry. I love that little boy." Then he circled the desk, reached out, and said, "Let's do it."

Tollin shared the same story during an interview with 94WIP Sports Radio in Philadelphia, adding that "Iverson,quot; served as "a kind of deciding factor."

Jordan initially hesitated to release the video because he feared it would negatively impact his public image, but Tollin was able to alleviate those concerns.

"The reason I don't think Michael wanted to do the show for so many years was that, in a single document, you just see his misbehavior and say, 'What an idiot'," Tollin told 94WIP Sports Radio. "In a series of 10 episodes, you see how the character arc unfolds. You see his motivation, you see his intention, you see how it pays off in the end. I have to say, I hate to burst the bubble, but to me, he's a great guy who cares deeply, is intense, emotional, and was really honest with us.

"I think you see a frankness in Michael Jordan that you've never seen before."

We would not have seen that side of Jordan without Iverson, but he was not the only important figure involved in the process. Check out Shelburne's piece on ESPN to see the full backstory.