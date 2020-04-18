He's going to bite her from behind

WENN / Instar

The host of the talk show criticizes the & # 39; Underworld & # 39; star for not dating 'age-appropriate' men after the latter was cozy with 22-year-old Goody Grace, who is only a year older than Kate's daughter Lily Mo Sheen.

Wendy Williams has shared a bleak prediction about Kate Beckinsalealleged new romance with Goody grace. After dealing with the divorce, the outspoken television personality said she may be related to Kate, who separated from her husband Len Wiseman in 2015, but believes jumping into the arms of one toyboy from another is not the right thing to do.

The 55-year-old author chimed in on Kate's love life on the Thursday, April 16 episode of her online talk show. "She has a young boyfriend fever. I get it, when you're single it's one of the first things you do: grab a young man," Wendy said from her experience.

But he can't approve of Kate dating 22-year-old Goody, who is only one year older than the actress's daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21, because of her relationship with her former partner. Michael Sheen. "I'm not wrong with this," he said of the new couple who are rumored.

Speaking about her own experience, Wendy shared: "At the beginning of being single, you do all kinds of things, believe me, I know. But then, you settle in your singleness with your cats, your Cynthia and your hummus."

As for Kate's decision to date a much younger boy, Wendy thinks it won't end well. "Eventually he's going to bite her in the back again. I'm just saying, mother to mother. You already had Pete davidson"The television presenter said, referring to Kate's previous doomed romance with the 26-year-old comedian.

Wendy continued advising Kate: "It has been 4 years [since you separated] … you are 46 years old and you are beautiful. It is time to have the right foot and to have an appointment appropriate for your age".

Kate and Len separated in 2015, but their divorce only ended in November 2019. Earlier in the same year, the "Pearl Harbor" star was romantically linked with Pete, but they left him in April after just four months together. He recently sparked romance rumors with Goody, a singer, after they were spotted holding hands as they walked together in Los Angeles over the Easter weekend.