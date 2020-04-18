Halle Berry talks about dating boys and what she's looking for in a relationship

By her own admission, Halle Berry will be single for a long time. The actress, who has been married three times and has dated some famous men, including Wesley Snipes, Christopher Williams, Shemar Moore and Michael Ealy, has confessed that she has been traveling alone.

The 53-year-old Oscar winner said she decided to focus on herself and her two children since their divorce. Dark tide co-star Olivier Martinez.

Berry made the confessions during an Instagram Live session with collaborator Lena Waithe. Berry and Waithe are the brains behind the new BET series, Boomerang.

She revealed: "I have learned a lot from being with my children. They are the best company for me at the moment, and when I divorced Maceo's father, I was only quite three years. Definitely, sure. I have decided to take my time. I am a person very relationship oriented, and I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no, I'm going to slow down, I'm going to take a minute and spend time with myself. And it's been so good I think I could stay like this! "

Berry said she had initially planned to take a year to focus on her well-being, and three years later, she is still alone, but she agrees with that.

She continued: “One year led to two years and two years now lead to three years. But I'm fine because I think the next relationship I have, I think I will have a better chance of attracting and choosing what is right for me. After all, I've taken this time to think about what's important to me. "

Berry went on to say, "I no longer feel the need for a relationship, so I don't feel the need to rush or accept something that is not right for me." It is not that there is anything wrong with the people I have been with, but I will wait for my match, or I will be alone and I will be with my children and I will make my life as I am doing. "

Berry said many of her romances failed because she was dating boys instead of men.

She explained: “I looked at the role I played and looked at the role of the men I had married. I had chosen boys. I wanted to do adult things, but I wasn't with an adult. I was choosing from a superficial place. I became a monster. I was going crazy because it didn't work. Here I am a woman, trying to marry a child.

Do you think Berry will remarry?



