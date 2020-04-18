Halle Berry Steam Up Viral Pillow Challenge getting naked in the backyard

WENN

Joining the latest viral challenge to get rid of boredom amid the coronavirus blockade, the actress from & # 39; Monster & # 39; s Ball & # 39; light up the internet using only a black pillow.

Up News Info –

Halle Berry has transformed a single pillow into a sexy outfit. Participating in the latest viral challenge designed to pass the time amidst the coronavirus blockade, the "Monster ball"The actress surfed the Internet posing nude in her backyard and wearing only bedding to cover her modesty.

In the Instagram post dated Wednesday April 15, the 53-year-old woman could be seen tying a black pillow to her waist with a matching belt. She completed her look with a pair of dark shoes, sunglasses, and a wide-brimmed black hat. "You already KNEW you couldn't get away from the #PillowChallenge," she wrote in addition to an emoji of a face with tears of joy.

Berry's version of the pillow challenge has caused quite a stir on the Internet. DJ D-Nice He hilariously commented, "That's why I couldn't find my pillow!" Former UFC star Perla Gonzalez he exclaimed, "This is so good! I need to do this." In response to González's comment, the "Catwoman"Star wrote:" @pearlgonzalez Yass pearl yas! "

<br />

Fans of the "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum"The actress also applauded her attempt. One said," I thought it was a real dress … You are good! LOL! "A second he said," That damn pillow looks good on you, Halle. "A third said," But you made it look like the next best-dressed outfit on the red carpet! "

The Oscar winner's pillow photo came just days after he launched Respin, which he described as "a digital health and wellness community on my part for you." In his announcement of the new app, he acknowledged that nutrition, fitness, and wellness have transformed his life since he was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 22.

"I know we are all at home right now, and that this time around the world is challenging for each of us in different ways," he said before inviting fans to join the app, which he noted was "a work in progress." She added: "Feel free to use it as a wellness resource, a place to connect, learn something new, or perhaps just a distraction from our surreal circumstances."