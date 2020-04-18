Hailey Baldwin celebrates the pregnancy of sister Alaia Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin is ready to be an aunt. Page Six recently reported in an Instagram post of the young model in which she celebrated the pregnancy of her older sister Alaia Baldwin. She is married to Andrew Aronow.

On Instagram this Friday, Sister Baldwin, 27, shared a photo of her man, Aronow, kissing her pregnant stomach. Hollywood royalty captioned the photo with the message, "I did something very special,quot; to her husband, clearly, in reference to the baby.

She continued to joke, "coming to you in August 2020. She's a girl," in addition to wishing her husband a happy birthday. The 23-year-old model, married to pop star Justin Bieber, addressed the comment section soon after and shared her excitement.

Later, he also shared the photo on his Instagram story. In the caption, the 23-year-old model enthusiastically wrote that she was going to be an "aunt."

There is no doubt that Hailey is thrilled with the idea of ​​having a child, but having a family of her own right now is not a priority. During a conversation with Vogue Arabia in 2018, Baldwin told reporters that she was eager to become a mother.

However, she and Justin are not trying to have a child any time soon. It is still far away. According to Baldwin, he loves children and can't wait to have some, but at the moment he is not worried about having any.

Bieber also told Zane Lowe, shortly after his supermodel wedding, that he had every intention of having his own children sometime soon, but was in no hurry. The pop star added that he wanted to enjoy being married for a while before rushing into parenthood.

Justin explained that he wants to thoroughly enjoy every part of the process, including marriage, touring, traveling, and building their relationship to make it stronger and stronger every day. For him and his newly married wife, that is the next step.

Ad

Justin's fans know that he recently dropped a new record, Changes, although he received a mixed response from fans. Justin then had to postpone his support tour because of the coronavirus.



Post views:

0 0