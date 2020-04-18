Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter teases Goop Vagina candle from COVID-19 quarantine

Instagram

Revealing that Apple has made a fake version of its self-insulating to-do list, the Avengers: Endgame actress shares a photo of her teenage daughter's scribbled note in a social media post.

Gwyneth PaltrowApple's daughter Apple has joined critics by mocking the unusual products the actress is offering for sale on her company's Goop Wellness website.

The founder of the lifestyle brand, 47, visited Instagram on Tuesday (April 14) to share the parody version of her mother's smart self-isolation task list.

Posting a photo of Apple's scrawled comment saying "Make more eggs and candles out of the vagina," Gwyneth added the caption, "Interpreting apples (sic) from my to-do list," along with the hashtag "Quaranteen ( sic)".

The comment is in reference to "Iron ManStar's previous endorsement of jade eggs, which she says can increase bladder control when inserted into the vagina, and her This Smells Like My Vagina line of candles, which quickly sold out when Goop bosses did launched in January.

Paltrow shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with her ex-husband Chris Martin.