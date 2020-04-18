Gwyneth Paltrow donates Oscar's least favorite dress for the coronavirus auction

AFP

The Goop founder is putting her "worst" Academy Awards gown under the hammer to raise money for Covid-19's relief efforts amid the global pandemic.

Up News Info –

Gwyneth Paltrow It is giving fans a chance to have a dress labeled as one of their worst, as part of the All-In initiative to help fight the coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, April 17, 2020, the "Avengers Endgame"The actress revealed that she will auction off the silver Calvin Klein gown she wore for the 72nd Academy Awards ceremony in 2000.

In a clip that appeared to have been filmed in her kitchen, the 47-year-old woman said: "There are so many millions of people in this country who are deeply affected by the COVID crisis. We are going to be in a difficult period. We all really need to come together. "

About the dress, she added, "It was a Calvin Klein dress with handmade beads. I wore it for the Oscars the year after I won. It's very late 90s, now back in style, so I thought it would be nice to donate. "

Although she says the outfit has "sentimental value," the star was not always a huge fan of the dress and, in 2013, included it in a blog post dedicated to some of her worst fashion moments for her lifestyle website. Goop.

The initial offer settled at $ 2,500, and the dress quickly hit $ 4,400, with more than six days to go.

<br />

Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, meek milland Justin Bieber They are also among the offers of those frequented by the cause while Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert de Niro have made headlines by offering a lucky fan a chance to join them on the set of their next Martin Scorsese movie.

Meanwhile, singer Pink will offer a private air lesson for the winning bidder and rapper Megan Thee Stallion has put a music video cameo into play.

All donations will benefit various charities that help fight the coronavirus. The complete list of auctions is here.