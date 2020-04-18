Google: Add 2 million new users daily to Meet in the last few weeks: Google – Latest news

New Delhi: Google said on Friday that it has been adding up to 2 million new users per day on Meet for the past few weeks as people log into the video conferencing platform to connect with others remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak. . The technology giant said its infrastructure is designed to handle a further increase in usage and said it remains committed to meeting all of its customers' security and privacy requirements.

"Google Meet has increased more than 25 times from what it was in January, and recently daily growth has exceeded 60 percent … And we are bringing more than two million new users to the platform every day in the last few weeks significant growth, "Mark Pacific, Head of Security for Google Cloud (Network and Collaboration Specialists) for Asia Pacific, told reporters.

"When COVID-19 led to this unprecedented rise in video conferencing, (our) infrastructure allowed us to scale to meet (demand), even exceed, and there is still plenty of room to grow," he added.

The platform has seen more than 2 billion minutes of interaction per day, he said.

"We continue to scale as long as we maintain our privacy and security policy and our customers' compliance. Google is ready for this," Johnston said, adding that Google continues to interact with governments, companies and educational institutions around the world to understand how it can support them further.

Video conferencing tools like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and others have seen a significant jump in user base and traffic as people connect while maintaining social detachment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

There is also concern about the security of such platforms as companies and governments are using these modes to carry out daily business activities and share critical and sensitive information.

Recently, the Indian Home Office said the Zoom meeting platform is not secure and should not be used for official purposes by government officials.

Zoom, in response to an email inquiry, said it takes user privacy, security and trust extremely seriously.

"Zoom was originally developed for business use, and has been confidently selected for full deployment by a large number of institutions worldwide, following security reviews of our user, network and data center layers," said Sameer Raje , head of video communications for Zoom in India.

Speaking about the steps taken by Google, Johnston said his business offerings are encrypted by default, both at rest and in transit.

"Encryption is widespread in the way we apply and add significant security to our platform," he said.



Johnston, however, clarified that there is a difference between default encryption and end-to-end encryption.

He cited the meeting recording example for replay later and said that the cloud provides additional enrichment capability that end-to-end encryption could not create.

Johnston said Google Meet employs a variety of abuse protections to keep meetings safe. These include anti-hijacking measures for web meetings and dial-ins.

He added that various features are being implemented to help keep meetings safe. For example, only meeting creators and calendar owners can mute or delete other participants, which would ensure that instructors cannot be deleted or silenced by participating students in a classroom.

Also, only meeting creators and calendar owners can approve requests for participation from external participants.