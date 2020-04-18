Goldman Predicts 36% Drop In iPhone Shipping, Says It's Time To Sell Apple Stock – Latest News

Goldman Sachs said on Friday it expects iPhone shipping to drop 36% during the current quarter due to coronavirus-related blockades worldwide and downgraded Apple Inc's "sell,quot; rating.

Apple shares fell 1.6% to $ 282.13 on Friday morning, offsetting a 1.5% rise for the S,amp;P 500 index.

Goldman analysts also cut their price target for the stock by 7% to $ 233 in their report that predicts the drop in iPhone demand for the quarter ending in June, Apple's fiscal third quarter.

The brokerage noted that average selling prices for consumer devices are likely to decline during a recession and remain weak beyond the point when units recover.

"We do not assume that this recession will cause Apple to lose users from its installed base. We simply assume that existing users will keep the devices longer and choose less expensive options from Apple when buying a new device," analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note. .

Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia, which owns Apple shares, said he expects a significant drop in iPhone sales, but 36 percent seemed "extreme."

"I see some of that as deferred demand … I think some of that will come back in later quarters," Tuz said.

A Goldman "sell,quot; rating is relatively rare. Of the shares in the investment bank's global capital coverage universe, 15 percent have sales ratings, compared to 46% for "buy,quot; and 39% for "hold,quot;.

Of the 40 analysts who cover Apple's shares, 30 have "buy,quot; or "buy strong,quot; ratings, seven have "hold,quot; ratings and three have "sell," according to Refinitiv.

Earlier this week, Apple launched a smaller iPhone priced at $ 399, lowering the starting price for the company's line of smartphones to broaden its appeal among budget-conscious customers.

Goldman said he does not expect the company to launch the next iPhone models until early November, as limited global travel could impede Apple's final engineering and production process.

Since the S,amp;P 500 hit a record high on February 19, Apple shares fell 13 percent against a 16% decline in the overall index.

