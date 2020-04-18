Gianna Bryant and teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester – Honorary selections in the WNBA 2020 draft – Vanessa Bryant shows her gratitude

Last night, the WNBA 2020 Draft took place virtually due to the current global situation. We are in the midst of a global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemics and all public events are online or canceled.

The Shade Room was among the websites that revealed that there was a special tribute on the cards to honor three rising stars in women's basketball.

Vanessa Bryant tapped her social media account to announce that her late daughter, Gianna, and her two teammates, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, will be chosen for the honorary draft in this year's draft.

The WNBA also pays tribute to Kobe, passionate about league and women's basketball. As everyone knows, Gianna, Alyssa and Payton were among the victims who sadly lost their lives this year in the helicopter crash.

Vanessa also celebrated Mamba Day not too long ago and shared the following message:

Mba Mamba Day: My husband worked hard for 20 years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for us for a long time. I wanted to be there for every milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had two more daughters, won an Oscar, opened Granity Studios, became a 5-time best-selling author, and coached Gianna's basketball team at the time. She worked hard and gave him seven days a week, just like her dad. I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. Wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life really isn't fair. This makes no sense ".

People sent their love and support to Vanessa and her daughters.



