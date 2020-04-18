George Ezra Credits the Coronavirus Pandemic for Helping to Ease His Fight Against OCD

Instagram

Having been open about his battles with anxiety disorder, the & # 39; Shotgun & # 39; reveals that he & # 39; has found a way to enjoy & # 39; the forced blockade caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

George Ezra He discovered that self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic helped him with his Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), but hindered his composition.

The hit maker "Shotgun" had already spoken about his battles with anxiety disorder and how he had begun to have nervous thoughts again recently after believing that he had overcome his problems with the therapy.

However, George says that forced locking has helped his mental state by taking decision-making out of his hands.

"I have found a way to enjoy isolation," he explains to The Guardian. "I have a routine in place. Interestingly, I've been more relaxed with my OCD when it comes to managing my time because it's taken from my hands."

The British singer-songwriter wrote his latest album, "Staying at Tamara & # 39; s", while living in a stranger's house in Barcelona, ​​Spain, and admits that being locked up is hindering him from completing his next album.

"With past records, I was confident that I would be on a journey for inspiration," says the 26-year-old. "The physical limitations have baffled my creativity a little. Every time I tried to write about this period, I gave up, it all sounded great. Maybe I need to give it some time."

"I am in a fortunate position because I have half a written record. If the isolation had come a month after writing, it might have had a greater effect. My last record is all primary colors and sunlight. This next record is a little earthly. "