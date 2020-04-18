George Clooney forced to move toilet outside after criticized by District Council

WENN

The former Batman actor moves the project to build an outdoor bathroom to a new location in his mansion after he was blocked out of concern about compromising a protected tree.

George Clooney You have been granted permission to build an outdoor bathroom in your backyard.

The proposed outhouse, in the style of a "typical garden shed," is described in the planning documents as a simple, single-story wooden construction with a pitched roof lined with cedar shingles.

However, the Southern Oxfordshire District Council forestry team said the project compromised the roots of a protected dry dry tree, and it seemed that concerns could divert work from the course.

Tree officer Tim Onslow-Free, who evaluated the request, explained that the proposed facilities could not be erected in the originally planned area, but suggested that it could be relocated "to a more appropriate location without causing foreseeable damage to Category A trees."

Now "The world of tomorrow"Star Clooney, 58, and his wife, a human rights lawyer, Amal, 42, moved the bathroom to a new location on its sprawling grounds, with council case officer Paul Lucas giving the project the green light. .

"On the advice of the Forest Officer, amended plans were submitted to show that the building was moved to a more appropriate location," the British newspaper Daily Mirror reported.

The couple paid $ 15 million for their luxurious home on the banks of the River Thames, just a few weeks after their wedding six years ago.