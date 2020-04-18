Gary Oakland Boys star Gary McSpadden dies after battling cancer

Youtube

The former Oak Ridge Boys member and gospel singer who once sang in support of the late music legend Elvis Presley passed away after losing the battle with cancer.

Up News Info –

Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame and former member of the Oak Ridge Boys, Gary McSpadden, has died.

The 77-year-old man lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The Texas native began singing in his father's church from an early age and was a temporary member of the Imperials in his teens. He also started working with the Oak Ridge Quartet, who became the Oak Ridge Boys.

McSpadden recorded three albums as a member of the Oak Ridge Boys before joining Jake Hess and the Imperials full time and became part of the group that sang backup for Elvis presley.

McSpadden also performed with evangelical groups Bill Gaither Trio and the Gaither Vocal Band, and recorded a series of solo projects. He also enjoyed success as a songwriter, writing "Jesus Lord to Me" and "No Other Name but Jesus" among other hits.

McFadden was also a record producer for acts that included Cathedrals, Terri Gibbs, the Workshopsand Lulu Roman.

In his later years, he and his wife, Carol, headed the Church of Faith and Wisdom in Branson, Missouri.