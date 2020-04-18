Garcelle Beauvais reveals what Jamie Foxx thinks about joining RHOBH: dishes in his first season

Garcelle Beauvais is this season's favorite rookie from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Jamie Foxx Show actress recently revealed how her former co-star feels about her story cast and a few other things about her experience during filming.

Andy Cohen, like many others, was dying to know if he was still in contact with Jamie Foxx. It turns out that not only do they keep talking, but they are also very close.

‘Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. We love each other, we are like brother and sister. You are excited! He really is. He says "You're killing him!" He sends me text messages and sometimes voice messages. He is really excited. "

Looking at his first season, Beauvais hinted that there are many ups and downs. The dynamics of housewives is new and strange.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ‘What surprised me was that the women and I could be laughing and having a good time and then the next day they are throwing you under the bus. So it took a lot of getting used to. "

She talked about what the iconic Housewife warned her about what it's like to be on a Real Housewives show.

‘(Nene Leakes) was like,‘ ’Giiiiiiirl. Everyone will lie, cheat, stab you in the back. "

Based on your previous comments, it appears Garcelle has already tried it out.

Viewers reacted well to the actress who joined the cast who has been friends with Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards for a long time.

She revealed that Rinna acted differently on screen than she usually does. As for the upcoming drama with Denise and Brandi Glanville, Garcelle makes it clear that she is Denise's team.

Sutton Stracke was the second rookie to join this season, but many social media users viewed her as critical.



