Gabrielle Union's latest pool photos have fans praising her natural body

Gabrielle Union shared some photos with Dwayne Wade, and her children and fans were amazed. She shared some photos from the pool area, and the stunning view stunned fans of the family. Check out the photos below.

People also made sure to highlight the fact that Gabrielle's natural body is amazing, noting that she didn't feel the need to put on any booty or breast implants.

‘Wine time! Greetings to the weekend good people "Gabrielle captioned the photo.

Someone commented: ‘I indented red! It was too good. I need more "and,quot; another follower said: "A beautiful,quot; natural "body (without booty injections or breast implants), you become a girl!"

Many people praised Gabrielle's natural figure and one person said: Gracias Thank you for having a natural body! it's pretty.

She also shared a couple of photos with her and Dwayne and you can see the post below:

One fan said, "It is good to see a married couple presented this way,quot; and many other people called them couple targets. A follower posted this: "My favorite sympathetic people on this planet."

Another fan said: U Ugh! You guys are real relationship goals! My favorite partner EVER!

Not long ago, it was revealed that Dwayne's daughter Zaya Wade has been sharing a lot of content on her social media platform in recent times.

In an Instagram post for the young woman, her father made his first appearance.

You can see the photo below:

It's also important to note that according to Zaya's Instagram page, her account is actually run by her parents. It was first revealed on March 21.

Some have strongly criticized the massive support that Dwayne and Garbeille show their daughter Zaya.



