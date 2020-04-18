Future cheated on Lori Harvey with a plus size Instagram star

WENN / Instagram

According to a source, who reportedly has a best friend who works with the rapper, the couple have been arguing since Steve Harvey's daughter suspects their affair.

Up News Info –

Future and Lori harvey They have been quite discreet since they confirmed that they are dating earlier this year. However, this might not be good news for them, as the rapper has been accused of cheating on the daughter of Steve Harvey with plus size Instagram star Myesha Boulton.

Details of their relationship remain very scarce as of now, although a source has alleged that their affair occurred after her trip to Jamaica with Lori and several of her friends. According to the source, who claims that her best friend works with Future, the rapper "Life Is Good" took her to a hotel to sleep with her.

Meanwhile, Lori is said to be suspicious of his affair and has been constantly arguing with him. However, insider information points out that the two are still together.

The future has yet to respond to the report.

Lori and Future first sparked dating rumors in October 2019 when people suspected they were having a date in Nobu, Malibu. The hit maker "Life is Good" only confirmed the speculation months later when he turned to Instagram Stories to fall in love with his girlfriend. "Flawless," so he wrote alongside a photo of Lori. Later, they went to Jamaica to celebrate their birthday together.

Despite receiving massive attention to their relationship, the two never talk about it with the media. However, she recently admitted feeling frustrated by the constant online conversations about her love life. She said, "A lot of things are false about me in the media because the click bait is so real."

But she "developed tough skin through it all." She explained, "You know you have to learn something like that, if someone wants to think the worst of you, they will think the worst of you no matter what you are saying."