Former Xbox boss criticizes Sony's new PS5 DualSense controller: BGR

Sony last week unveiled its new DualSense controller for the PS5.

The controller has a completely new look and form factor.

Former Xbox chief marketing officer Albert Penello has some doubts about the new design.

Last week, Sony officially unveiled the design of its DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5. The new controller is certainly different from the previous PlayStation controllers, and in my opinion, it is a huge improvement from an aesthetic and apparently ergonomic point of view.

Personally, I've always been partial to the Xbox controller because I think it looks better, and more importantly, I find it more comfortable to hold it for long periods of time. However, the new DualSense controller for the PS 5 seems to have borrowed some design elements from previous Xbox controllers, and to be honest I'm pretty excited.

In addition to the new form factor, the DualSense controller features a different color scheme than previous PlayStation controllers. Unlike a totally black design, the DualSense controller incorporates a two-tone color scheme that looks incredibly stylish.

It's also worth noting that the DualSense controller is the first PlayStation controller to feature an internal microphone and haptic feedback.

"Haptic feedback adds a variety of powerful sensations that you will feel when you play, such as the slowness of driving a car through the mud," Sony Senior Vice President Hideaki Nishino said recently. "We also incorporated adaptive triggers into the DualSense L2 and R2 buttons so you can really feel the strain of your actions, like when you draw an arc to shoot an arrow."

Everything sounds great and the reception of the new controller design, along with its new features, has been overwhelmingly positive so far.

Of course, with the Xbox vs. PlayStation debate as heated as ever, it may not be surprising that former Xbox director Albert Penello recently highlighted some concerns he has regarding the new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. It's worth noting that Penello's criticisms don't focus on the controller's appearance as much as what he perceives as some technical shortcomings.

Taking to Twitter, Penello regret The DualSense controller rests on the triggers when placed on a flat surface. He also said he is "concerned about the partial line running through the claws," noting that it could cause thumb-tip discomfort for players with larger hands. He also wondered if the microphone will be as good in practice as it is in theory and whether or not the controller is compatible with the PS4.

While they're intriguing and certainly fair points, it's worth remembering that all of this is nothing more than a guess until we actually get some first-hand impressions with the new controller. By the way, Penello admitted that he has not yet tested the new driver, adding that "he is waiting for it."

