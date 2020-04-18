Floyd Mayweather's daughter Jirah threatens to stab Bhad Bhabie after sister YaYa's arrest

Instagram

The 15-year-old daughter of the former professional boxer and 17-year-old rapper are scuffling on Instagram after Jirah teases Bhabie over his response to accusations that he is trying to be African-American.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr.Jirah Mayweather's daughter is among those who do not have her after Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. Danielle Bregoli he defended himself against accusations that he is trying to look like blacks. However, the 15-year-old took it to the next level by threatening the rapper.

Jirah has apparently kept up with the social media activities of hit creator "These Heaux." Mocking the 17-year-old star, she posted on her own account a clip featuring a compilation of Bhabie's videos and photos on Instagram, including a clip saying, "Who wants to be black?"

Realizing this, Bhabie later posted on her Instagram Stories, "Oh, tell @jirahmayweather that I'll hit myself when I see her." The daughter of the former professional boxing champion responded by posting in her own story: "@bhadbhabie we don't fight b *** hes around here, we stab them," apparently alluding to her half-sister YaYa a.k.a. Iyanna Mayweatherrecent stabbing incident.

Unsurprisingly, Internet users weren't impressed with Jirah's threat of violence, with a comment: "So, because Danielle is white, do you agree to threaten, harass, and intimidate her? Then don't be mad when women Black gets offended. And oh yeah, keep supporting young girls to stab each other. "

Another expressed concern that all of Floyd's children will one day end up in trouble. "Damn it, imagine all your kids locked up for stabbing everyone for the same shit that dad is a damn boxer," the person wrote. Another asked the boxing promoter to do something with Jirah: "Floyd, come find your other daughter before she, too, serves life."

Meanwhile, some others blamed parents for Jirah's and his brothers' aggressive behavior. "I'm not at all surprised at how your children turned out," someone chimed in. Another shady Floyd family, "The whole family is aggressive, I can see where they get it from, considering that Floyd is also abusive. I don't 'feel bad for her though.'