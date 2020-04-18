Home Entertainment Florida coronavirus cases explode – a day after beaches open!

Florida coronavirus cases explode – a day after beaches open!

Hundreds of people crowded yesterday on the beach in Florida, to rest on the sand or swim, walk, surf and fish. Most of the bathers did not have masks.

Jacksonville opened beaches yesterday from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will remain so every day, with some restrictions, for the foreseeable future.

"This may be the beginning of the way back to normal life," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told the crowd when he officially opened the beaches yesterday.

