Florida coronavirus cases explode – a day after beaches open!

Hundreds of people crowded yesterday on the beach in Florida, to rest on the sand or swim, walk, surf and fish. Most of the bathers did not have masks.

Jacksonville opened beaches yesterday from 6-11 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. It will remain so every day, with some restrictions, for the foreseeable future.

"This may be the beginning of the way back to normal life," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told the crowd when he officially opened the beaches yesterday.

Mayor Curry decided to open the beaches quickly after Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light to some municipalities to begin reopening the beaches.

But the new order may end up killing thousands of Floridians. Just a day after the beaches opened, Florida announced that coronavirus cases are exploding in the Sunshine State.

The CDC revealed that Florida received 1,400 new cases on Friday, the highest number in 24 hours since the pandemic began.