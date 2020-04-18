First Blood star & # 39; Brian Dennehy dies at 81

The character actor best known for his roles in & # 39; Tommy Boy & # 39; and Sylvester Stallone's first John Rambo film passed away in Connecticut at the age of 81.

"Tommy Boy"star Brian Dennehy He has died at the age of 81 years.

The actor died of natural causes in his native Connecticut on Wednesday night, April 15, 2020, as confirmed by his daughter Elizabeth.

Sharing the news on Twitter, he writes: "It is with great regret that we announced that our father, Brian, passed away last night from natural causes not related to Covid."

"Bigger than life, generous, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, his wife Jennifer, his family and many friends will miss him."

Dennehy began his acting career in the late 1970s, and landed a number of small roles on shows such as "Kojak","MIXTURE"and"Dallas"before marking his first big TV concert"Dynasty", portraying D.A. Jake Dunham in 1981.

He got his film breakthrough in 1982, playing Sheriff Will Teasle opposite Sylvester Stallone like Vietnam war veteran John Rambo in "First blood", and went on to appear in films like"Silverado","Cocoon","The belly of an architect","best seller"and"Romeo + Juliet"

He also starred alongside Harrison Ford in "Presumed innocent"and appeared in 1995 comedy"Tommy Boy", in which he portrayed Chris Farleydad movie with his "10"co-star Bo Derek as his wife Dennehy he was also a regular at the theater, winning Tony Awards in 1999 and 2003 for his Broadway performances in "Death of a seller"and"The long journey from day to night"

A 2000 film version of "Death of a Salesman" also earned Dennehy a Primetime Emmy nomination while earning a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for his work as Willy Loman.