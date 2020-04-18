Extension granted by Joe Exotic to prepare for the response to his unlawful imprisonment lawsuit

Netflix

The star of & # 39; Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness & # 39; He is allegedly seeking $ 89 million, as he claims that he is not equipped with the necessary tools to appeal his conviction.

Exotic Joe, the star of Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King," has been granted an extension to her unfair imprisonment lawsuit.

The former zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist. Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, claimed that he was not equipped with the necessary tools to appeal his conviction.

According to TMZ, Joe wrote a letter to the judge presiding over his case on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 requesting an extension to respond to government documents in the civil case, as he was isolated at a federal prison medical center in Texas due to COVID-19 concerns.

He is reportedly looking for $ 89 million in his unfair incarceration complaint and requested access to a computer and the prison law library to prepare his response, as he is currently unable to call anyone or send emails.

"Sorry about the handwritten letter," he wrote. "However, I am being isolated at the Federal Medical Center (in) Fort Worth and I do NOT have access to a computer, telephone, email or library (sic) to respond to the latest government request."

"I am requesting at least a (30) day extension to the April 28, 2020 Up News Info in the hope that I will be allowed to agree to use things to properly respond to their request," he added.

Joe was given a 30-day extension to respond before May 28, the gossip site confirmed.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"It became an instant hit with fans last month, March 2020, reaching a US television audience of 34.3 million unique viewers within the first 10 days of its release, according to estimates. from Nielsen.

Various spin-offs, a reported movie, a television series starring "Saturday night live"star Kate McKinnon, and a sequel to the Investigation Discovery channel is said to be in progress.