Exposed! Demi Lovato uses Finsta's account to drag Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj

In a post, the singer of & # 39; Anyone & # 39; she scoffs at the fact that her Disney partner bought her own album at Walmart so she wouldn't miss Roddy Ricch's debut album.

It's not unusual for celebrities to have a secondary Instagram account for close friends, though they should be very careful not to expose their pages, especially if they post controversial stuff. This unfortunate thing happened to Demi lovato, who was accused of making a Finsta account to drag people like Selena Gomez and Nicki Minaj.

People are convinced that the Instagram user who goes by the name of traumaqueen4eva, as they noted that many of their family and friends are following the account. In a post, Demi poked fun at her Disney peers for buying her own albums at Walmart so she wouldn't lose for Roddy Ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" on the Billboard 200 list.

As Demi celebrated the fact that her single "Anyone" topped the iTunes chart, one of her followers replied, "You didn't even have to go to Walmart and buy your own copies. That's what the hell I'm talking about" about. "In response , the singer simply said: "HAHAHAHA SAVAGE".

In another post, he uploaded a photo of her holding a magazine that had her and Selena on the cover. However, Selena's face was covered by her sign. "You can call me Petty Labelle," Demi wrote in the caption.

As for her shadow on Nicki, Demi shared on her account a photo of her and Nicki attending the Met Gala as well as a photo of her and Lorde at the same event "I used to like her until that night, ugh, I can't even believe how she chose Taylor Swish over me. These bitches live to have influence, huh," the post captioned.

This made people even more convinced that the person he was talking about in his 2018 interview with Billboard was Nicki. For those who need a reminder, Demi said at the time, "I had a terrible experience. This celebrity was a real bitch and she was miserable." He then went on to detail what happened that night, not to mention the celebrity's name.

Demi has yet to respond to the accusation.