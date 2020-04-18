Emmy Winning Writer "Carol Burnett Show" Was 87 – Deadline

Roger Beatty, a veteran writer who won five Emmy Awards for his work on The Carol Burnett Show has died at 87, a family representative confirmed Deadline today.

Beatty passed away on April 6, at his home in Palm Desert after battling prostate cancer.

He was born in Los Angeles in 1933 and grew up in nearby Eagle Rock. After serving three years in the US Coast Guard. In the USA, she decided to focus on a career in show business.

Beatty started on television in 1956 in The Bing Crosby Show. The up-and-coming writer later worked on recorded shows on CBS Television City, including The Red Skelton Show and Danny Kaye's show, before joining The Carol Burnett Show with his childhood friend and director Dave Powers.

Beatty wrote his first sketch in 1969 for Burnett and continued writing during the last season of the series, which ended in 1978.

Then The Carol Burnett Show, directed episodes of Mom's family with Harvey Korman, along with various television specials and worked with Tim Conway on the Dorf Comedy DVDs. He also co-wrote The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977) with Conway.

Beatty was recognized by the Director's Guild with an Achievement Award for his work on Beverly Sills and Carol Burnett at the Met in 1976. The last project he worked on was directing Conway & Korman in Together again, a live performance of more than 500 shows in the US USA

Beatty is survived by his older brother Darryl, his soul mate Georgette, three daughters, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, grandson, extended family and friends.

Due to COVID-19's orders to stay at home, a celebration of his life will take place later, his family said.