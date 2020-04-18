Emma Thompson and Paul McCartney among stars write thank you letters to the NHS

WENN

Nicknamed 'Dear NHS: 100 Stories to Say Thank You', the book will be published to thank healthcare workers and raise funds for charities amid a coronavirus pandemic.

Emma Thompson and Paul MCCARTNEY Lead the stars by sharing your thanks to Britain's National Health Service (NHS) in a new charity publication.

"Dear NHS: 100 stories to say thank you"has been curated by"This is going to hurt"Author Adam Kay, and will also have contributions from Stephen Fry and Ricky Gervais thanking the frontline workers for their efforts amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

"We all owe a lot to the NHS," McCartney said of the book, which will raise funds for the NHS Charities Together and The Lullaby Trust, the BBC reported.

"It is our greatest individual achievement as a nation, always there for us and never more than now."

Kay noted that the project was "conceived just a week ago" and admitted that the number of high-profile people willing to offer their stories has "stumped them." Michael Palin, French sunrise, Graham Norton, Emilia Clarkeand Louis Theroux.

"I hope that the book, and the money it raises for charity, somehow manages to thank the heroes who put our lives before theirs every day," he said.

Trevor McDonald, David Jason, Joanna Lumleyand Peter Kay They have also contributed to the collection, which will launch on July 9, 2020.