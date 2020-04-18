Ellie Goulding Gives Hundreds of Cell Phones to Homeless People Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

WENN

The singer of & # 39; Love Me Like You Do & # 39; offers hundreds of mobile phones to the homeless to stay connected during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Ellie Goulding has partnered with Crisis, a homeless charity, to supply mobile phones to 400 homeless people to help them stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old "Burn" singer is "very concerned" about the number of people who need support during this difficult time and, along with her management company TaP Music, helped the homeless charity Crisis to provide the phones in an attempt to support the vulnerable.

"We are all concerned about the coronavirus, but the homeless are particularly exposed to and threatened by the pandemic," he said, according to the British newspaper Daily Mail. "In recent weeks we have seen an unprecedented and phenomenal effort to house people who sleep poorly by the government, local authorities and homeless charities, but I remain very concerned about the number of people who will still need support. I am determined to help keep them connected. "

The distribution of the phones, from the network provider EE, started on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Each phone comes loaded with $ 25 of data.

The phones will go to people Crisis supports, as well as those currently staying in hotels in London, and nonprofit executive director Jon Sparkes added that the organization is "incredibly grateful" for the donation of Ellie.

The "Love Me Like You Do" star is currently in solitary confinement with her husband. Caspar Jopling amid the permanent blockade of COVID-19.