Ellen Pompeo criticizes & # 39; & # 39; out of touch & # 39; & # 39; TV doctors in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Meredith Gray has spoken.

Saturday morning, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo He turned to Twitter to criticize television doctors "out of touch,quot;, spreading controversial views regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.

"The old white TV doctors who say selfish stupid things should say … walk that shit back … to your lazy boys and lay your stupid butts in their living rooms on their golf courses where you live," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "Out of touch, the old fools don't help me get started today."

The "out of touch,quot; television doctors the actress was referring to were Dr. Oz, Dr phil and Dr. Drew Pinsky. The trio made headlines in recent days for airing to make absurd claims and comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, despite not being experts in infectious diseases.

Pompeo continued, "Also for those who are not in contact with the television documents that I am sure would call me hahaha … you swore an oath so many years ago not to harm … make careless statements in this environment when so many workers from the health are suffering physically and emotionally … you are challenging that oath. "