Ellen Pompeo criticizes & # 39; & # 39; out of touch & # 39; & # 39; TV doctors in the middle of the COVID-19 outbreak

Dr. Meredith Gray has spoken.
Saturday morning, Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo He turned to Twitter to criticize television doctors "out of touch,quot;, spreading controversial views regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.
"The old white TV doctors who say selfish stupid things should say … walk that shit back … to your lazy boys and lay your stupid butts in their living rooms on their golf courses where you live," Pompeo wrote on Twitter. "Out of touch, the old fools don't help me get started today."
The "out of touch,quot; television doctors the actress was referring to were Dr. Oz, Dr phil and Dr. Drew Pinsky. The trio made headlines in recent days for airing to make absurd claims and comments about the COVID-19 pandemic, despite not being experts in infectious diseases.
Pompeo continued, "Also for those who are not in contact with the television documents that I am sure would call me hahaha … you swore an oath so many years ago not to harm … make careless statements in this environment when so many workers from the health are suffering physically and emotionally … you are challenging that oath. "
During an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, Dr. Oz said the idea of reopening schools despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak sounded like an "appetizing opportunity,quot; because opening schools "can only cost 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality. "
Speaking to the Fox News presenter Sean HannityDr. Oz also said, "We need to get the mojo back. Let's start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we could open up without too much trouble. I tell you, schools are a very appetizing opportunity."
On Thursday, after facing a backlash over his comments, he posted a video on Twitter addressing criticism.
On Twitter, Pompeo continued: "And I love friendly reminders, so here is one … so many healthcare professionals already before a pandemic … they experience racism, wage inequalities and discrimination in every way that arises … still they do their work with pride and disinterest … "
"So let's think about all of our first responders and health care workers helping home health for nursing home staff … always … it's a much better place to focus," the actress wrote.
In addition to Dr. Oz's comments, Dr. Phil, who has a doctorate in clinical psychology but is not licensed to practice, also appeared on Fox News with Laura ingraham and appeared to criticize the shutdown nationwide in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The economy is collapsing around us and they are doing it because people are dying from the coronavirus," said Dr. Phil, CNN. "I understand, but look, the fact is that we have people dying: 45,000 people die each year from car accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools, but we are not closing the country because of that. But still, we are doing it for this and the consequences will last for years because people's loves are being destroyed. "
In a video on Friday, the television doctor also turned to social media to acknowledge his comments and apologize.
the Grey's Anatomy star also responded to a tweet who shared photos of the trio, which said: "Hello, Drew, Oz and Phil. Until you start to behave like real doctors, I will call you by your names."
She retweeted the original tweet and wrote, "I love this because … They've been very busy in their dressing rooms dusty their faces and worrying about their grades … they have no idea what doctors and healthcare professionals really do up front or just they don't "don't care,quot;.
This is not the first time that Pompeo has not struck when it comes to saying what he thinks is right and fair. Earlier this year, after the deceased's death Kobe Bryant—The actress also turned to social media to criticize media coverage of the tragic helicopter crash that not only killed the basketball player but also her young daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other victims.
Concluding his thoughts on Twitter, Pompeo shared a message for people who stayed home during the coronavirus outbreak. "Staying home is for very good reasons … one of them is to stop spreading it to nurses, doctors and anyone who works in cleaning a hospital … security … maintenance … … to keep your risk of getting lower and hospitals can only handle that much intake. " she wrote on Twitter.
