Ed Sheeran was praised for the & # 39; significant & # 39; donation to help build the new pediatric ward for hospitals

WENN

After supporting charities that provide relief during the coronavirus crisis, the creator of hits & # 39; Thinking Out Loud & # 39; He turns his attention to Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals.

Up News Info –

Ed Sheeran He has delighted hospital managers in Ipswich, England by donating a "significant" sum to build a new children's room.

A report published in the British newspaper The Sun on Wednesday (April 15) quoted sources claiming that the hit maker "Thinking Out Loud" was donating to charities that were helping during the coronavirus crisis in his home county of Suffolk, And now the hospital bosses have thanked Ed for his generosity. .

Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals Executive Director Nick Hulme told the BBC that the money he donated "would make a big difference" and help them build the new room, adding: "It is an incredible gift. It shows incredible generosity. "

<br />

Hulme and colleagues from the National Health Service have been trying to raise $ 3 million (£ 2.5 million) to build the new room.

Sheeran grew up near the local town of Framlingham, Suffolk, and now lives on a farm she has built by aligning properties in a nearby town.

The source who previously told The Sun about Sheeran's additional donations to local charities noted, "This is a horrible time and Ed wants to do what he can to help. He has divided a seven-figure sum between local charities to try to relieve tension. " in your local community. "

"Ed is very involved in the area and knows that his donations will make a big difference."