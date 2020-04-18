Ecommerce deliveries are secure and take steps to protect customers and staff: Amazon India – Latest News

NEW DELHI: Amazon India is reaching out to customers to ensure that receiving deliveries through its platform is secure and that it continues to take preventative hygiene measures at all its sites. The move comes a day after a pizza delivery boy in town tested positive for COVID-19, and 72 families who had been in contact with him were quarantined.

The development raised concerns about whether receiving home deliveries of food and other items is a safe option.

Amazon, in a statement, said it has advised its delivery partners to clean all frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and delivery devices at the start and end of routes.

It has also ordered all delivery partners to stay home if they feel sick or have a fever.

"… As an added security measure, (Amazon) has temporarily changed the way it delivers its items. In accordance with regional regulations and social distancing requirements in the new process, the delivery associate will place your package on your door and will keep 2 meters away, "he said.

To comply with social distancing, and as an additional precautionary measure, Amazon has also temporarily suspended processes such as the exchange and return of products.

The company said it has also increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites and workstations.

E-commerce companies are preparing to deliver products such as cell phones and refrigerators to customers in areas that do not enter COVID-19 hot spots as of April 20.

Under the first phase of the blockade between March 24 and April 14, the government had only allowed the delivery of essential goods, including food, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment through e-commerce platforms.

Earlier this week, it issued detailed guidelines that allow e-commerce companies to operate.

Following the guidelines of the Home Office, states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Odisha have also issued instructions for e-commerce operations in the state.

Walmart-owned Flipkart is also taking stringent measures to ensure that its warehouses and delivery partners comply with government and WHO guidelines during deliveries.

"We are also constantly monitoring the health of our employees and delivery partners using thermal scanners / heat guns," Flipkart said in response to an email inquiry.

The company said it also maintains regular monitoring of affected areas through its centralized security team to prevent employee exposure in those regions.

A Snapdeal spokesperson said its deliveries are handled by leading third-party logistics companies.



"We will work closely with them to comply with government-mandated security and disinfection standards for e-commerce operations," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Snapdeal will also guide shoppers regarding the safe practices to follow when receiving e-commerce packages, including promoting contactless deliveries.

Grofers CEO and co-founder Albinder Dhindsa said the company is taking similar steps to ensure the safety of its customers and warehouse and delivery equipment.

"… we are following multiple preventive and security measures in our warehouses, delivery fleet, goods production and also for our clients," he said.

Dhindsa said Grofers is conducting a mandatory inspection of personnel using non-contact infrared thermometers and disinfecting and disinfecting warehouses every few hours to keep all inventory virus-free. SR RVK