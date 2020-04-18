Dwayne Johnson on how quarantine has affected her marriage

Dwayne Johnson is revealing to us his secret to a happy and healthy marriage with Lauren Hashian—Even when circumstances can be stressful and affect your mental health.

On Instagram, the 47-year-old shared that fans have been asking about "relationships and marriage and how I feel the quarantine has impacted my own marriage."

He continued: "A wife asked me how quarantine has affected marriage in a positive way and of the husband, he said, 'Rock, I got married almost the same time you did last August, how do I keep this Shit? I'm not going, I need help. "

"Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, as I have an experienced degree that is certainly not my PhD," Johnson said in the video. "So, this is what I can share with you, I have discovered that quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, particularly with my relationship with my daughters (…) but it has also had a really positive in my relationship with my wife. "