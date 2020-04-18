Dwayne Johnson on how quarantine has affected her marriage

Dwayne Johnson is revealing to us his secret to a happy and healthy marriage with Lauren Hashian—Even when circumstances can be stressful and affect your mental health.
On Instagram, the 47-year-old shared that fans have been asking about "relationships and marriage and how I feel the quarantine has impacted my own marriage."
He continued: "A wife asked me how quarantine has affected marriage in a positive way and of the husband, he said, 'Rock, I got married almost the same time you did last August, how do I keep this Shit? I'm not going, I need help. "
"Well, Dr. Johnson is here to help you, as I have an experienced degree that is certainly not my PhD," Johnson said in the video. "So, this is what I can share with you, I have discovered that quarantine has had a very positive effect on my relationship and my marriage, particularly with my relationship with my daughters (…) but it has also had a really positive in my relationship with my wife. "
He continued, "We get nervous with each other, we argue … I have to be honest with you, you know, when this first started, sometimes I was reeling. I was trying to fix my shit and trying to understand it because I was trying to Think ten steps forward, what would the future be like? What will the new normal be like when I return… to work, to school, to my home? We are all thinking about this, it is a lot of pressure. "
Johnson went on to say that he found himself "apologizing,quot; to his wife "every other day."
"This is not my best week, this is not my best day, so we got nervous with each other, but I've also seen that through our happiness, we also try to make sure we try to stay conscious as husband and wife We try to understand that this is an incredible amount of pressure and it is the fear of the unknown … how that can affect our relationship and our mental well-being. "
the Jumanji The actor also published a long caption that further detailed the points he was trying to make in his video. "@laurenhashianofficial and I are doing our best during these stressful times. We quickly realized how critical it was for us to be ultra considerate, caring, and empathetic to each other," he wrote. "Be even better listeners. Even better communicators. Recognize that during these times, we are not operating at full emotional capacity and emotional EQ as we usually do."
He added: "You will get nervous, hot-tempered and you guys can blow each other up on some silly shit like we did. When that happens, grab your partner by the shoulders, like I grabbed Lauren. Look them straight in the eyes and say with full conviction, "Baby, you're not wrong … you're just not used to being right,quot; and then count the seconds it takes for the two of you to laugh out loud at your evaluation. "
"Stay healthy, my friends," he wrote before signing as "Dr. Rock."
