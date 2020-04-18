Drew Carey reveals why he forgave his ex-girlfriend's alleged killer

Drew Carey The price is ok The host claims that he has forgiven the alleged killer of his ex-girlfriend, Gareth Pursehouse, who has been accused of murdering Amie Harwick in cold blood. Previous reports indicated that Mr. Pursehouse threw her off her balcony.

According to Page Six, who resumed a prerecorded interview with The Talk presenters on Wednesday, Carey took a week off to mourn the death of his ex-fiancee because he could barely function.

When he finally returned to the set, they were filming an episode for Kid’s Week, which allowed the opportunity to speak to high school students about Amie's unfortunate ending. Drew said he spoke to the children about how he forgave his ex-girlfriend's killer.

Carey says the moment she found out, she forgave him for a couple of different reasons. For one thing, Drew explained, Gareth had mental illness from physical abuse as a child. Drew said it was crucial to forgive people who have been horribly treated as children.

The Price is Right host added that he wished Gareth would never meet her, but he did, and although he forgave the man, that doesn't mean he has to date him or be friends with him. Drew went on to say that it was important for people to understand the importance of forgiveness.

As previously reported, Harwick, known in Hollywood as a sex therapist, was strangled and thrown from her third-floor balcony on February 15. Pursehouse, a man she previously dated, was charged with murder and burglary.

The alleged killer is scheduled to appear in court on June 24. During an episode of his SiriusXM radio show in February this year, Drew shared that Amie was a great person who cared deeply about other people and loved helping them improve their lives.

Pursehouse, 41, had reportedly been stalking and following her for ten years, and was very afraid of the man. Just 72 hours after his comments on SiriusXM, Carey went to his wake in Pennsylvania.



