Drew Carey claims to have learned to forgive his ex-fiance's alleged killer

Speaking of the tragic death of Amie Harwick, the host of & # 39; Price is Right & # 39; brand Gareth Pursehouse as & # 39; mentally ill & # 39; and expressed his wish that the man would never meet his ex in the first place.

Comedian and television personality Drew Carey She has forgiven the man who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend Amie Harwick.

The presenter of "The Price Is Right" took a break from the popular US game show and its weekly radio slot on Sirius XM to recover from the news that Harwick had lost his life after falling from the third-floor balcony from her Hollywood Hills home in February.

An autopsy determined that she had been strangled first and her ex, Gareth Pursehouse, was charged with her murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Carey, who revealed that Harwick was terrified of his ex and had a restraining order against him, now reveals that his spare time helped him agree to the death of his ex-fiancée, and has learned to forgive his alleged killer.

"After Amie's murder, I took a week off," says Drew. "The conversation"." It really couldn't work and on my first day back we filmed the high school program (& # 39; The Price is Right & # 39;) for & # 39; Kids Week & # 39 ;. It was the first comeback show and everyone knew what happened to me. "

"And so, I took time out during the break to talk to these kids. And I really wanted to because they were high school kids, and I talked to them about how I forgave the guy who killed Amie. He was mentally ill." He was abused as a child. You should be able to forgive people like that. I wish I never did. I wish I never knew her. "

Carey added: "I really try to practice instant forgiveness and unconditional love. The closer you get to that, the better it will be."