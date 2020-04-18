Drake's song "Toosie Slide,quot; goes viral on TikTok

A new report from Hot New Hip Hop revealed that Drake's new dance challenge, the "Toosie Slide,quot;, became the "fastest music trend,quot; in the history of the new social media platform, Tik Tok. Reportedly, Drake's intentions to explode on the new platform with a new dance challenge worked much better than initially expected.

According to TMZ, Drake's "Toosie Slide,quot;, a track that instructs listeners to perform a set of simplistic dance moves, was created especially to create dance madness on TikTok. TMZ claims the new dance movement set a record on the popular social media app.

For two days, TMZ reports, TikTok sources claim that the new trend "#ToosieSlide,quot; accumulated more than a billion visits. In other words, the #ToosieSlide challenge has become the biggest trend in the app and has since garnered 3 billion views.

However, sources who spoke to TMZ claim that views are not only counted from Drake's original post, but from all posts that use the hash tag. The finalist for the new dance craze is Kylie Jenner's #RiseandShine, which garnered over a billion views in October, though it took over forty-eight hours.

Drake fans are probably happy to know that his career continues to rise. Earlier this year, Toronto native Lil & # 39; Yachty and DaBaby launched a collaborative effort called "Oprah's Bank Account," which was obviously inspired by the media mogul.

In early April, it was reported that Oprah was very happy with the new song. She told journalists at The Associated Press that "she loved it." At the time of its release, it went to number 23 on the Billboard rap song list.

This makes Drake one of the greatest artists of all time. "Oprah’s Bank Account,quot; was her 208th song to hit the Billboard chart, and it hit the Billboard Hot 100 last month. Drake broke the record previously set by the cast members of Joy, which had 207 songs on the list.

Additionally, Drake now has a son, Adonis, whom he shares with his little mom, Sophie Brussaux.



