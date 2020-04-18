Drake offers to ride his private jet and party with him for coronavirus relief efforts

Instagram

The hit maker & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; He's giving the chance to fly Air Drake and party with him at a Los Angeles celebrity hot spot in exchange for a donation to fight Covid-19.

Duck and Justin Timberlake They have joined the long list of celebrities offering unique celebrity experiences as part of the All-In initiative to help fight the coronavirus.

The creator of "God's Plan" hits is offering a lucky fan a VIP weekend in Los Angeles, starting with a trip on his $ 200 million private jet and including a private party at his favorite club, Delilah.

"Whoever wins will have a chance to fly Air Drake," he said in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday (April 16, 20). "I will have the OVO package (his own October stamp) waiting for you on the plane, the Nike Air package waiting for you on the plane, I will take you to Los Angeles, where you can come and celebrate with us in one of our private parties in Delilah, what we will have a very good time ”.

The top-tier star initiative also drew Justin Timberlake, who took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, to announce that he will offer two lucky fans an all-expenses-paid trip to the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in Monterey, California, for a golf game and dinner with him and the actor friend Bill Murray.

"Approximately 17 million people need food as a result of the coronavirus," Timberlake published. "I want you to join me and everyone you've seen come and go yourself for four major causes."

Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, meek milland Justin Bieber They are also among the offers of those frequented by the cause, while Leonardo Dicaprio and Robert de Niro have made headlines by offering a lucky fan a chance to join them on the set of their next Martin Scorsese movie.

All donations will benefit various charities that help fight the coronavirus.