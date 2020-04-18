Dr. Phil McGraw eats his mind-blowing remarks after a major backlash as some ask Oprah Winfrey to cut ties

Dr. Phil is in the house and therefore there is no need to hear from Dr. Fauci about the coronavirus pandemic, according to the folks at Fox News.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is a highly skilled man who is the senior member of the Trump Administration White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Fauci, who is also the Director of the NIAID (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and has participated in research to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases such as HIV / AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, Ebola and Zika, has done so. accomplished. It is clear that the United States is not ready to reopen the economy before May 1, even if Trump says otherwise.

However, Fox opted to have TV presenter Dr. Phil McGraw on a show, and made a long list of outrageous comments comparing coronavirus deaths to drowning and car accidents.

Dr. Phil appeared in Ingraham's angle, where he went against Fauci and said it is time to end the blockade because he has been hurting people.

He said: “The fact is, the longer this blockade lasts, the more vulnerable people become. And it is as if there is a turning point. There is a point where people start having enough trouble blocking it that will create more destruction and more deaths over time than the virus itself. "

The television personality went on to explain: "The poverty line is getting so big that more and more people will fall below that because the economy is collapsing around us, and they are doing it because people are dying of the coronavirus." . I get it."

He continued: “The fact is that we have people dying, 45,000 people die each year from car accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 per year from swimming pools, but we don't close the country because of that, but still we are doing it for this? And the consequences will last for years because people's lives are being destroyed. "

Dr. Phil was beaten, and reminded him that drowning and car accidents are not contagious like coronavirus.

Dr. Phil was forced to apologize during a Facebook Live video in which he said, "What I believe, regardless of what he may have said, is that we need widespread testing and continued protection of the high-risk portion of the population. " Last night, I said that, as a society, we have chosen to live with some controllable life-threatening risk every day, smoking, car accidents, swimming, and yes, I know they are not contagious, so they are probably bad examples. "

He added: "If you did not like my choice of words, I apologize for that. I know this, and I am concerned about you, that is my main concern here."

Some are calling his former boss, Oprah Winfrey, to cut ties with him.



