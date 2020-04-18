Dolly Parton warns that men will only retain women's career

WENN

The hitmaker of & # 39; Jolene & # 39; gives dating advice to the student of & # 39; Love Island & # 39; Amber Davies when she invites the UK reality star to the United States, telling the young star to put her career before romance.

UK reality show star Amber davies may have started his career looking for Mr. Right on the matchmaking show "Love island"- but a stern speaking from Dolly parton It has alienated her from men for life.

After cementing her place in the public eye in the show's 2017 season, which sees a group of single people enter a villa in Mallorca in an attempt to find the perfect match, Amber embarked on a successful acting career in the London West End.

She won her first major role in musical "from 9 to 5"Based on Dolly's catalog of hits, and told the British newspaper The Sun that the country's icon gave dating advice after inviting Amber to the United States to meet her.

"I am still a party girl at heart, but I have come to realize that this is not my time for a man," said the 22-year-old. "I honestly don't know what I would do with one right now."

She continued: "I have been fortunate to take roles in the West End and I hope it will be a platform for further acting, so my mindset has had to change."

Despite being previously linked to stars, including former Only one direction singer Liam Payne, Amber insisted that the only man in her life is her Oreo puppy, and that she is "too cold" to respond to the countless men who send her messages on social media.

"Actually, it was Dolly Parton who gave me the first piece of advice," Amber confessed. "I always thought I was already settling down, but I went out to meet her and she warned me to avoid the temptation of romance for now and focus on my career."

"She said, 'First the race, men can wait for you', and it turns out she was absolutely right," the star smiled. "I have been able to take my first steps towards my dream and I am determined that nothing gets in the way."