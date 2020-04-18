Doctors are raising money to train dogs to detect coronavirus – BGR

Doctors at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine are raising funds to train dogs to detect patients with olfactory coronavirus.

Dogs can already be taught to identify various diseases, including malaria and Parkinson's.

If successful, dogs capable of detecting COVID-19 patients could be deployed in crowded locations in the future for screening purposes.

A few weeks ago we told you that doctors at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) are looking to train dogs to detect odors for patients with coronavirus. If successful, this type of review process could help authorities manage crowded areas such as airports once social distancing measures are eased in the UK and other countries. The goal of the program is to teach dogs to detect asymptomatic COVID-19 patients and thereby reduce the spread of the virus. The LSHTM program is raising money on Indiegogo right now.

With 15 days left in the crowdfunding campaign as of this writing, they were able to raise just over $ 5,300 out of a flexible goal of over $ 1.24 million. Dogs can already be trained to detect all kinds of medical conditions, including malaria and Parkinson's. Doctors believe they could identify an odor that could be specific to coronavirus patients.

"These are very early stages," said James Logan, head of the LSHTM Department of Disease Control. Bloomberg. “We know that diseases have odors, including respiratory illnesses like the flu, and that those smells are, in fact, quite different. There is a very, very good chance that COVID-19 has a specific smell, and if it does, I'm really sure that dogs could learn that smell and detect it. ”

Doctors have trained Labradors and Cocker Spaniels to detect malaria, and their success rate exceeds WHO standards.

That does not mean that success is guaranteed for the detection of COVID-19. What can be especially challenging is finding a specific odor in asymptomatic patients rather than patients who already have symptoms. Whatever the case, we will know more details in the coming months when the LSHTM may have some conclusions.

COVID-19 will not disappear overnight and screening will be required until the vaccine is ready. Otherwise, we will run the risk of outbreaks similar to the ones we are experiencing right now.

Dogs are not the only tool that could be used to detect coronavirus patients in the future. Extensive COVID-19 test campaigns, including coronavirus immunity tests, could be conducted in the coming months. Apple and Google have devised a contact tracking system that could work around the world to warn participating smartphone users that they may have been around a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Smart wearable devices like Rokit T1 glasses could also be used to monitor temperature in crowded areas and detect fever, which is a common sign of COVID-19.

