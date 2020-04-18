Diddy's son reveals if he likes Lizzo or Drawer & # 39; s Twerking more

Instagram

This comes after Diddy was accused of being a phobia for apparently cutting hit creator & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; when she twerked during her Team Love Dance-A-Thon on Easter Sunday.

Up News Info –

Sean "P Diddy"The combs recently faced a backlash over the controversy related to Lizzo and Draya MicheleHe is twerking on his Instagram Live. Now your son Christian combs he has inserted himself into the drama by offering an opinion on who works best by his standard.

Apparently, the 22-year-old was a huge admirer of Lizzo's twerking. "I might have to give it to Lizzo, I'm not going to lie, she was going a little crazy," she said during an Instagram Live on Wednesday April 15. "You know the funny thing, my dad didn't even see that she was twerking. He really only listened to the music. He wasn't even in the frame if you watch the video."

<br />

This comes after Diddy was accused of being phobic for apparently interrupting Lizzo when she made a call during her Team Love Dance-A-Thon on Easter Sunday, April 12. "Whoa, whoa, whoa, let's play something that's a little familiar," she said to hitmaker "Truth Hurts," and asked her to apologize. However, he didn't seem bothered when Draya addressed Juvenile's "Back That Azz Up" a few hours later on his live stream.

"When Lizzo was twerking he wasn't 'familiar', but when a skinny girl does it, it's all fun and games," one person on Twitter criticized. Another user stated, "P Diddy is not S ** T. When Lizzo started twerking, he ended quickly, but had nothing to say to Draya when he was shaking."

Diddy, however, later clarified the matter in his Instagram Stories, stating that his objection was not about Lizzo's twerking, but the cursed lyrics of the song heard in the background. "There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music, is because I had a lot of curses there. Not because she was twerking," he wrote Monday.

"She is one of the best twerkers in the world. Ok, let's make that clear. It was not about twerking, you are allowed twerk on Easter," he continued. "It was over, it was a big curse on the registry and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now. You understand. That's why we stopped the registry."

"Lizzo, we love you," the 50-year-old father of six thanked the Grammy-winning artist, before responding to criticism: "Everyone stop looking for the negative."