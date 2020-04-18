Dharma Productions of Karan Johar comes to India's aid in the battle against the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the Indian government to apply a national blockade to prevent the spread of the virus. Obviously, this has had a huge impact on the economy, leaving millions of people out of work. However, the most affected are those who belong to the lowest sectors of society. Most of them survive on a daily salary and with everything closed, they are left without help. Several Bollywood stars have come forward to lend their support during these difficult times and ace filmmaker Karan Johar joins the list.

Karan Johar, the main man of Dharma Productions, released a statement today, revealing that his company would be contributing to Narendra Modi's PM CARES fund along with 7 other organizations to help India in its battle against the coronavirus. The filmmaker posted a video on social media explaining the magnitude of the problem along with why it is important to stay together in the fight against the deadly virus. In addition to sharing the video, Karan wrote, "We are all in this together … and we have to fight this together." It is our responsibility to support those who need help during these difficult times … that is why the Dharma family has come together to support these notable causes in their mission to help and provide relief during the closing.

Let's do what we can and help in any way possible to overcome this. #LetsUniteAgainstCOVID "

Karan Johar was ready to start filming his dream project Takht this year. However, due to the sudden increase in the coronavirus, the project has been pushed indefinitely.