Denise Richards will come to RHOBH Reunion after skipping filming

The final three minutes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rocked viewers to the center when it seemed to solidify the rumors that were spreading about Denise Richards. The network shared that in December: The actress stopped recording with the group.

If you're not caught up in the allegations, Brandi Glanville and Denise are said to have had an affair after Richards told Brandi that she had an open marriage with her new husband.

In the preview, Denise is seen saying that she is "very married." She is also seen breaking into her husband, who tells her not to say anything because they are in front of the camera.

While the season was filming, the things that leaked seem to be accurate according to the advance of the season.

Since actress Bold and the Beautiful went missing multiple times during filming and allegedly excluded much of the group, it is unknown whether or not she will be appearing at the reunion.

However, she is ready to face her co-stars and clarify a few things.

She told Up News Info: "The only people who have said I am not going to the meeting are some of the ladies on the show and they never asked me if I was going or not." I'm planning to go if we still have it. I don't know how we are going to do the meeting now. Maybe things will get up and we can, even if it's in Zoom. But I never said I wasn't going to be there. They are the ones who say that. "

As for the leaks, Denise wonders why those like Glanville are letting the drama go off screen.

‘I look at things a little differently. I personally would have loved to have everything played out on the show. We were filming for several months together and why reveal stories that have been in the media even before it aired?

Ad

Are you waiting for the RHOBH meeting?



Post views:

0 0