Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are too early in their relationship to think about engagement

After only a month of dating, the singer of & # 39; I Love Me & # 39; and her new boyfriend are caught up in rumors that they are getting really serious as they quarantine together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demi lovato and Max Ehrich they are in no rush to take their romance to the next level. The "I Love Me" singer and her new boyfriend have been caught up in rumors that they could get engaged after the coronavirus pandemic dies, but the new report clarified that they were too early in their relationship to think about the engagement.

Putting everything in order, a source told E! News, "The engagement rumors are not true". The source emphasized, "It is still early in the relationship and Demi and Max enjoy meeting." Demi and Max became Instagram officers in late March after she made an accidental cameo on her live stream.

However, another source acknowledged that Max "is very much in love with Demi and is in love with her." The source also mentioned to the outlet: "Max has basically moved into Demi's house and everything has gone really well. They always joke around and laugh all day, keeping themselves entertained."

Offering details of how the "Rock camp"star and she"The Young and the Restless"Actor beau spent their time together in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, a separate internal source spilled out:" This time it was very special because they were one on one without distractions or stress from outside life. They really got to know each other on a different level. "

The so-called internal source continued to share: "He feels great and loves being with him. He supports his sobriety and is very understanding. He is doing very well and they both see him moving in a serious direction. He was delighted to have him." at home and trying to live together. So far, it's working very well. "

Us Weekly first mentioned the rumors about the new couple's engagement. The publication at the time quoted a source as saying: "Max plans to propose to Demi after this pandemic is resolved and their families are not surprised by the proposal. They think they make a great couple." He added that another source claimed that the couple was "getting really serious" as they isolated themselves together.